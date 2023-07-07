LUBBOCK, Texas— Malori Rogers, author of A Stroke of Heaven, is having her book signing Saturday, July 8 at Barnes & Noble in South Plains Mall from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Malori joined us today to share some of her story. She is so grateful for the support of the Lubbock community and is excited to be back. She is a stroke survivor and wants to encourage everyone that with God, all things are possible. She says, “God alone is the only one who truly knows the real story behind the scars.” Malori says she is not an author, she just started typing. Follow Malori and purchase your book at Facebook & Instagram: MALORI ROGERS, Facebook & Instagram: A STROKE OF HEAVEN.