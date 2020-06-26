1  of  2
Mano Negra Brewery Co. set to open at the end of the summer, still selling soda at farmers market

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mano Negra Brewery Co. was started by a couple that moved here from Puerto Rico. They started selling homemade sodas at local farmers market to make this dream come true. We have their full story in the video above.

