LUBBOCK, Texas– Whether you want a cold beer, fresh Sangria or some soda pop Mano Negra Brewing Co. is ready to serve you! They are the smallest local brewing company here in town located in Cactus Alley. Being from Puerto Rico, they wanted to offer a unique atmosphere and a getaway from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life! The are open every Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. so check them out!