LUBBOCK, Texas–The Community Health Center of Lubbock is hosting a Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 3rd. They’re giving away 1,000 backpacks with school supplies. Plus, it’s the perfect time for you to take care of immunizations for your kiddos.

Check out this video to see how you can participate in the event.

For more information visit the Community Health Center of Lubbock.