LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Monday featured vendors for this week are BubbleKakes & Body Treats and Overman Farms. These vendors are both at the market every Saturday year-round from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. BubbleKakes & Body Treats offers the cutest bath and body products that look like delicious desserts and Overman Farms brings show quality baby bunnies to the market each week.