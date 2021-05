LUBBOCK, Texas – This week for Market Monday we are checking out Double Up Food Bucks program and to hear about the unique way that Green Acres Microgreens grows their microgreens on coconut pads. They sell their microgreens live so that you can harvest them from your fridge for up to 3 weeks after purchase. You can come to Wolfforth’s Market Office any Saturday to find out more information about the way that the SNAP, Double Up, and WIC Farmers Market Voucher programs work.