LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of International Women’s Day we selected two amazing small businesses that are run by local women in our community for today’s Market Monday: Holly’s Confections and West Texas Beard Co./West Texas Fragrance Farm. You can find delicious homemade marshmallows in many wonderful flavors in Holly’s Confections’ booth in South Vendor Village (Vendor Barn #22) and you can find an amazing selection of beard and mustache products, fragrances, and soaps in West Texas Beard Co./West Texas Fragrance Farm’s booth in North Vendor Village (Vendor Barn #1) every Saturday year-round from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

