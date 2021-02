LUBBOCK, Texas - The DoubleTree by Hilton is now open in Downtown Lubbock but their restaurant inside serves as its own. Chef Antonio Pina created a menu that locally serves their food and drinks to support other businesses. Right now they are open for lunch and dinner. They will also be offering special things for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Whether it's an easy lunch, date night or if you just want to try something new, they have a wide variety of food for everyone to enjoy.