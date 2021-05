LUBBOCK, Texas – Short Trip Farm is a local farm that raises goats and turns their milk into delicious caramel and beautiful all-natural goat milk soap. Pucker Perfect sells amazing and unique jams, salsas, chutneys, and more. Some of their recipes are over 100 years old, and they offer free samples every Saturday. You can find both of these wonderful vendors at our market this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.