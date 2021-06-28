Market Monday with YaYa’s Place and Plain Jane’s Fried Pies

WOLFFORTH, Texas – For this week’s Market Monday at Wolfforth Farmers Market the featured vendors are YaYa’s Place and Plain Jane’s Fried Pies. They were able to showcase their delicious food and their new Vendor Barns equipped with commercial kitchens. You can find them in our Food Court in the big Vendor Barn with a green roof. YaYa’s Place serves delicious catfish, chicken, sides, and more, and Plain Jane’s serves fried pies, funnel cakes, and more. Visit them this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the 4th Annual Independence Day Market.