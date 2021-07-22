McPherson Cellars full list of new events and wine coming soon

LUBBOCK, Texas – The McPherson family has been a pioneering family in grape growing and winemaking in Texas for over 40 years. Their label was created in 2000 to honor the winemaker’s father, Dr. Clinton “Doc” McPherson, considered one of the “Fathers” of the modern Texas wine industry. The winery and tasting room opened in fall of 2008. From the beginning, Kim has advocated the importance of growing varieties that best fit Texas terroir and “planting to the land.” They focus on Mediterranean and Rhone Valley varieties that he feels are best suited for Texas’s warmer climate. Throughout the summer they offer lots of fun events, for more information check out more here.