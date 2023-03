LUBBOCK, Texas—Now this is the brunch you don’t want to miss. Bite-Sized Brunch at McPherson Cellars will feature wine and cheesecake pairing along with bites from Salt By Angie. The specialized cheesecake bites are by Gateau De Jil. Enjoy shopping at boutique vendors during the event. Find out more and purchase tickets on FaceBook: McPherson Cellars Presents: ‘Bite-Sized Brunch’.