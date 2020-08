LUBBOCK, Texas – During the pandemic McPherson Cellars had to close their doors but they are finally open and ready to serve you. After the news on Tuesday, they decided it is time to open up their tasting room They have a shaded patio for you to enjoy with your friends while sipping on some of their wine. They even have some new ones you need to make sure and check out! Make sure you keep up to date with their hours because they have been changing.