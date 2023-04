LUBBOCK, Texas — Raise your hand if you’re going to Texas Wine, Hops & Shops this Saturday! McPherson Cellars can’t wait to host you on Saturday, April 22 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Get your tickets now or you can purchase them at the entry to attend. This event will include several Texas wineries, breweries, local shopping, food trucks, live music and more. This is a family and pet friendly event. Presale tickets are $45 at texaswinehopsandshops.com, or $55 at the gate.