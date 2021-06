LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department will host its first-ever Burgers & Badges event this Thursday, June 3rd. Come out and meet local first responders at Clapp Park, located at 46th Street and Avenue U, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. There will be hamburgers, chips and drinks provided, PLUS a bounce house and games for all ages. For more information check out the link here.