LUBBOCK, Texas – Trends and Friends and H-E-B are teaming up to honor our teachers that are working so hard to help our kids. This week’s Teacher of the Week goes to Melanie Braune. Melanie is a special education teacher at Legacy Elementary! Thank you for the time and effort you put in to helping your students, it is appreciated!

If you know someone that deserves this award reach out to us to nominate!