LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter is a local non-profit organization that supports women personally, professionally and by giving, through its philanthropy partnership. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. The August Power Hour Luncheon is Thursday, August 10. And their Coffee Chat is Tuesday, August 22. TWIB’s local non-profit partnership this month is with Reclaimed 43. Get all the details on the Facebook page, Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business, texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org. Find out more on Facebook, Reclaimed 43..