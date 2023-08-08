LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter is a local non-profit organization that supports women personally, professionally and by giving, through its philanthropy partnership. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. The August Power Hour Luncheon is Thursday, August 10. And their Coffee Chat is Tuesday, August 22. TWIB’s local non-profit partnership this month is with Reclaimed 43. Get all the details on the Facebook page, Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business, texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org. Find out more on Facebook, Reclaimed 43..
Members and non-members are invited to Texas Women in Business networking opportunities in August
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: