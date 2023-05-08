LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter is a local non-profit organization that supports women personally, professionally and by giving, through their philanthropy partnership. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. The May Power Hour Luncheon is Thursday, May 11 and the Coffee Chat is May 23. Their local non-profit partnership this month is with Hub City Outreach Center. Get all the details on their Facebook page, Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business 2022 or on their website at texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org. Find out more at @hubcityoutreachcenter.