LUBBOCK, Texas– A memorial benefit for Sgt. Josh Bartlett and Sgt. Shawn Wilson will be held on Sunday, September 19th from 2-9 p.m. De and Taylor Rudd created this event as a way to give back to their families and support all first responders! Tickets are $20 but free for first responders in uniform. There will be live music, lots of beer, fireworks and a live auction with proceeds going to the families of Sgt. Bartlett and Sgt. Wilson!