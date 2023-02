LUBBOCK, Texas—The mission is to benefit, promote and support local music programs in the West Texas areas. Mike Pritchard has touched so many lives and his family and friends want to continue that legacy by helping to provide instruments and equipment to local music programs. Come show your support and enjoy great music, raffles, fun and more on Sunday, February 26 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Texas Café & Bar, The Spoon. Find out more at facebook.com/mikepritchardsfriendsfest.