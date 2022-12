LUBBOCK, Texas—The 17th annual Miracles Christmas Parade is a family tradition. This nighttime, lighted parade will feature Santa Claus, Raider Red, more than 20 floats, local high school bands and more. The U.S. Marines will be collecting unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The parade route is down 34th Street, starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Ave. Find out more at miraclesparade.com.