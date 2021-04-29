Missing Moms presents Jennie Lusko at 4th Annual event on May 8th

LUBBOCK, Texas – A non-profit organization, Missing Moms, is hosting their 4th annual event to encourage and support women who struggle with Mother’s Day. This year will be an in-person luncheon at Bella Vie in Lubbock, as well as a virtual event. This event is for any woman who: Misses her mom, Misses her kids who are gone, or Missed out on becoming a mom. Special guest speaker will be Jennie Lusko, author of The Fight to Flourish. Jennie and her husband Levi are pastors of Fresh Life church in Montana. They lost their 5 year old daughter, Leyva, to an asthma attack. It’s a free event that will be Saturday, May 8th at 11:30 am or the Virtual Event 12:00 pm. For more details check out their website here.