Mom Hint shares some fun, easy Kitchen Hacks

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are on Tik Tok, you already know how addicting it is and that you can’t stop watching those dance videos! Incredibly, it can be a great place to find life hacks for many parts of your life. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today to show you kitchen hacks to make your life easier and to blow your mind at the same time!

Straining Pasta: When you strain your pasta, do you pour it from the pan and into the strainer? You have been doing it all wrong! Place the strainer on top of the boiled pasta and pour the water out. The pasta remains in the pot and stays warm!

Juice a Lemon: When juicing a lemon, do you cut it in half and then squeeze the juice out, sometimes getting seeds in what you are cooking? Use a fork to pierce the end of a lemon, push a chopstick down the hole to widen it and squeeze away, seed free!

Cut Cherry Tomatoes: Are you cutting your cherry tomatoes by hand, one by one? Place the cherry tomatoes on a plate, cover them with another plate and then use a sharp knife to cut between the two plates to slice the tomatoes in half.

Aluminum Foil and Plastic Wrap: Does the roll of foil or plastic wrap always come out of the box and not rip evenly? Push the tabs on the sides of the box into the roll and your foil will remain stable.

Soften Butter Fast: Do you need the butter for a recipe to soften fast? Don’t put it in the microwave like I do! Pour boiling water into a glass, pour it out and flip the glass upside down on your butter. In just a few minutes it will be softened.

Cupcake Holders: Do you have multiple packages of cupcake holders in your pantry? Use a mason jar to store all of them clean and neat in one place.

Cereal and Cracker Boxes In Your Pantry: Are you unable to close your cereal or cracker box after you open? Fold the two side tabs into the box. Fold one flap into the box and then bend the two sides. Fold the last flap into the box and then your box is closed!

