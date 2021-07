LUBBOCK, Texas – Moonlight Musicals newest production In The Heights is set to start August 5th. They will offer shows for three weeks every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All shows start at 8pm and is about the vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future. Check out tickets here. They all will be held at the Moonlight Musicials Amphitheatre outside.