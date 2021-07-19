Motivate your Monday with Dr. Binks: getting most out of the day

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative is part of the Texas Tech University, Department of Nutritional Sciences (TTU-NS). NMHI offers clinical services to the local Lubbock community related to nutrition and metabolic health. Their programs include weight loss, advanced metabolic assessment and state of the science nutritional and motivational counseling and education. They also conduct research studies and provide student training and education in the areas of clinical nutrition, obesity, community nutrition and neuroscience-related brain involvement in eating and metabolism.