Movie Night Coming to Jones AT&T Stadium this Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – All of West Texas is invited to Jones AT&T Stadium on July 16th when Texas Tech Athletics hosts its annual “Movie Night” featuring Disney-Pixar’s “Soul.”

Gates will open beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the movie slated for a 7 p.m. start. All attendees are encouraged to utilize the C-1 parking lot west of Jones AT&T Stadium and use the Gate 1 ramp (southwest corner) for access to the field.

Fans are allowed to bring blankets and bottled water into the stadium and onto the field. Lawn chairs will not be permitted. Food can be brought into the facility or purchased from the concession stand, but must remain in the seating areas and off the field. Kids can also enjoy inflatable games in the south end zone prior to the start of the movie.

For more information on Movie Night, please contact the Texas Tech Promotions and Fan Engagement department at 806-742-3355.