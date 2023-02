LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s all things Valentines at the South Plains Mall. Mrs. Fields has sweet treats from tins of nibbler cookies to the large cookies with a custom message. These make great gifts for teachers, co-workers, your galentines and the ones you love. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.