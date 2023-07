LUBBOCK, Texas— Mumbai Nights will be a night to remember. This event is presented by Saffron & Spice and will be at English Newsom Cellars, 408 East Woodrow Road. You will enjoy Mumbai street food, Bollywood music, dancing, henna tattoos and more beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14.. For more information, saffronandspicelubbock.com, 806-999-2455 or purchase tickets at englishnewsom.com.