LUBBOCK, Texas—The Museum at Texas Tech is hosting a presentation on April 13 at 6:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following featuring Colonel Andrew Scott DeJesse from the US Army. He will be speaking about the Rebuilding of the Monuments Men and Women in the 21st Century. The presentation will take place at the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium located on the west side of the Museum. The reception will take place in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court where Hors d’Oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Guests will be able to visit with Col. DeJesse and ask questions. This is a free event and open to the public. Find out more at museum.ttu.edu.