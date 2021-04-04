National Beer Day is on April 7th, today we learn how to make Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Low-Carb Beer Cheese Dip

LUBBOCK Texas – National Beer Day on April 7th annually, recognizes the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage. Following water and tea, it is the third most popular drink overall. One of the world’s oldest prepared beverages, beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC when cereal was first farmed. It is also recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Low-Carb Beer Cheese Dip Ingredients

● Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice

● 2 Tbsp. butter

● 1 cup low carb beer of your choice

● 1/2 tsp paprika for recipe and garnish

● 1/8 tsp ground cayenne pepper

● 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

● 2 oz cream cheese

● 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

