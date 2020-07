LUBBOCK, Texas – 224 backpacks will be given out on Saturday for National Night Out, first come, first serve. This event will be drive-thru and curbside only and children must be present.

It will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Your child(ren) must be present! Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst St.