National Tequila Day: Chuy’s has you covered with in-store and take-home options

LUBBOCK, Texas – Chuy’s invites all tequila fans to come in and celebrate National Tequila Day on Friday, July 24. The Tex-Mex restaurant will be serving up their world-famous margaritas along with a brand-new flavor, the Frozen Watermelon ‘Rita made with Exotico Silver tequila and fresh watermelon – just in time for summer. Also for dine-in customers, Chuy’s will offer $5 Don Julio tequila shots and $1 Floaters to kick your margarita up a notch with an extra pour of tequila.

Prefer to bring the party home? Order a Chuy’s Margarita Kit for curbside pickup – available now at order.chuys.com. Each kit includes Chuy’s house-made margarita mix with fresh-squeezed lime juice and a 375mL bottle of tequila.

