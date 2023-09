LUBBOCK, Texas—The American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball has a cocktail winner! Neighborhood F+B is the cocktail winner with their Caribbean Cowpoke-a Texas Tiki cocktail. Find out more for next year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball by emailing Briana Vela @ briana.vela@cancer.org. Visit Lubbock local Neighborhood F+B at 9806 Quaker Avenue to try this cocktail.