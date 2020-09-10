New Blue Bell flavor: Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream

Teacher Of The Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Blue Bell has a new flavor, Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream! Fudge Brownie Decadence is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.
Add in brownies, a whipped topping and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. Fudge Brownie Decadence is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Also, look for fan-favorite Ice Cream Cone in stores this month. Ice Cream Cone is a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl. Available in the half-gallon size, but only for a limited time.

