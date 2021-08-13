New Locally-Owned Neighborhood Pet Store Puts Playful Twist on Pet Product Shopping

LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus, the nation’s leading neighborhood pet store, is now open at 5715 82nd St. in Lubbock and will offer local pet parents a hassle-free way to find better products for their pets, while saving them money and celebrating the fun of pet ownership. In addition, the store will offer amenities such as self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team and carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to neighbors’ cars.

The store is owned by local entrepreneurs Spike and Leslie Stoker. After 20 years in the retail industry, the two wanted a change of pace to create something of their own. Their love of pets and knowledge of the retail industry led them to Pet Supplies Plus. The Stokers purchased their first location five years ago and are now opening their fifth store. As a community partner the Stokers, will partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers and pet food and product drives.

“The most exciting part of bringing Pet Supplies Plus to the Lubbock community is sharing our passion for animals with the local neighbors,” said Spike. “We are excited to take care of our neighbors and their family pets by providing a friendly environment and excellent customer service that Pet Supplies Plus is known for.”

To welcome the community, Pet Supplies Plus Lubbock, will host a weekend long grand opening event. Beginning on Saturday, August 28 and continuing through Sunday, August 29, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer special prize giveaways, sale prices and more. The primary giveaways are as follows:

Saturday, August 28 – Sunday, August 29 – Neighbors have a shot at winning a complimentary, one-year supply of dog or cat food.

– Neighbors have a shot at winning a complimentary, one-year supply of dog or cat food. Saturday, August 28 – Mystery scratch cards, between the amounts of $5-$50, will be given to neighbors throughout the day.

– Mystery scratch cards, between the amounts of $5-$50, will be given to neighbors throughout the day. Sunday, August 29 – The first 100 neighbors who enter the store will receive a coupon for a free, small bag of dog or cat food – valid on any brand within the store.

Pet Supplies Plus will offer Lubbock pet parents a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services at low prices and focus on a unique, rich in-store experience for “neighbors” (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer).

Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their dogs at the store, where knowledgeable team members are on-site to answer questions, offer tips or just get on their hands and knees to play with pets who enter the store.

Neighbors have access to an experienced and knowledgeable team help them find everything they need. Each team member is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and are able to answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish. Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Preferred Pet Club, which offers members regular coupons on products they purchase frequently and monthly specials, resulting in big savings.

Pet Supplies Plus Lubbock will be open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Lubbock, call 806-993-5104 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.