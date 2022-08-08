LUBBOCK, Texas- Keeping Good Co. is a new hospitality and design television show by Brandy Bell filmed throughout West Texas. The show’s main focus is community involvement, portraying the incredible giving heart of West Texas people and values, while entertaining viewers with DIY projects, hospitality inspiration, gardening tips, party planning, cooking and baking, travel adventures, and more. For more information, visit their website: www.watchkeepinggoodco.com.