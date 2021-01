LUBBOCK, Texas – New Year New Connections is an event with local vendor event door prizes, music and fun for everyone happening here in Lubbock on Saturday. They say they are being extra careful with COVID-19 precautions put in place where we will be requiring masks and have sanitizers spread throughout the venue and can’t wait to see everyone out there.

The information: January 16,2021 from 3-8 pm at 1219 Ave J (Grand Central Venue)