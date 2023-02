Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation, is held around the world on this same evening. The purpose of the prom is to number one, show our guests that God loves them and then to allow them to be celebrated during the evening for who they are. Night to Shine is a free prom for special needs adults, ages 14 and older on February 10. Many volunteers are needed. find out more at nighttoshinelbk.org or nighttoshinelbk@yahoo.com.