Nightmare on 19th Street is back and spookier than ever with new attractions

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are in the mood to have nightmares for the rest of the week, then the haunted house attraction “Nightmare on 19th Street” may be for you.

The haunt has been up and running for the past 15 years as an outlet for those who want something a little spookier around the holiday.

Now the attraction boasts four haunted houses: Blood Moon Manor, The Wastelands, Dead Doll Island and more!!! Altogether the trail through the haunted houses is more than one mile, and employees with the attraction said they are always adding to the experience.

To find out more about ticket prices and how to purchase, you can find more information