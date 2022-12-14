LUBBOCK, Texas—To ring in the holiday spirit, Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is bringing a whole latte love this season! Introducing 12 Drinks of Christmas for December! Every seasonal drink you order gets you closer to receiving a free 20 oz. drink and pastry of your choice! Ninety-Two Bakery & Cafe is inspired by a French café, where customers can enjoy artisan coffee, hand-crafted pastries and decadent food. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is located at 6303 82nd Street, you can also find them on Facebook: Ninety-Two Bakery & Café.