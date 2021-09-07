Ninety-Two Bakery & Cafe now open, serving up all all fresh baked food

LUBBOCK, Texas – When dreaming up Ninety-Two Bakery & Cafe, Betenbough imagined you sitting at a French cafe, enjoying an espresso and pastry, your favorite book in hand, or a good friend in tow. They imagined your third place, a place you spend time between your first place (home) or your second place (work) – a place where you always have a seat at the table. Betenbough wanted it to be a place that feels as good as home, but is a place all your own – a place that brings warmth and a sense of safety and contentment to your heart – a place to connect, exchange ideas, and share life with friends, old and new – a place that leaves you feeling restored and invigorated. Check them out here. https://ninetytwocafe.com/