LUBBOCK, Texas— The Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) is hosting the High School Experience, a program for teens that provides a glimpse of careers in healthcare, nutrition, and working with various lifestyle-associated diseases. This unique program aims to inform students about the complexity of medical diseases and how multidisciplinary care teams’ work. Dr. Binks and a graduate student shared just how valuable this experience can be for the high school students. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu. CLICK BELOW TO FIND OUT MORE AND APPLY FOR SUMMER 2023! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/ns/nmhi/highschool-experience.php