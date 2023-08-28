LUBBOCK, Texas—Not On Our Watch Texas (NOWTX) is rallying all women to raise awareness of, and protect children and youth from, online abuse and exploitation and sextortion. Texas Women in Business is hosting the first Not On Our Watch Texas event in Lubbock. This will be a free event including lunch on Wednesday, September 6 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at The Cactus Theater. There is also a live stream on Thursday, September 7 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. (link: VIMEO.COM/EVENT/3613197) from Austin, Texas. Not On Our Watch TX is an initiative of Texas Women in Business and is founded and spearheaded by LisaBeth Thomas and Andrea Sparks and supported by the Governor’s Commission for Women. Find out more at notonourwatchtx.com.