LUBBOCK, Texas – At Antiqueology, they love history and their passion is to provide an atmosphere of history-inspired collectibles, decor, gifts, and furniture. Antiqueology strives to breathe new life into antiques from a bygone era and let their story live on for generations to come. Check them out at 11703 Indiana Ave.
Lubbock, TX 79423
NOW OPEN: Antiqueology brings new life to antiques from all over the world
