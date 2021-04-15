NOW OPEN: Antiqueology brings new life to antiques from all over the world

LUBBOCK, Texas - April is National Financial Literacy Month and Latino Lubbock Magazine along with Los Hermanos Familia and the KEY organization are holding financial literacy to help improve your financial knowledge To help raise awareness around the pressing need for increased financial understanding and planning strategies, we are offering an online Bilingual Financial Literacy Series. Learn how to navigate through your financial future and do it in the convenience of your own space.

