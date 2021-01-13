NOW OPEN: Food Truck app that allows you to find, order and eat

LUBBOCK, Texas – FoodRoamer connects food trucks with the general public via GPS location, access to events, catering opportunities, parties, and more! Charles says, please share FoodRoamer with your favorite Food Trucks and Trailers so we can get them signed up! We want to be your “one-stop shop” when you want to find a Food Truck. If you want to book a Food Truck for catering, you can take a look at the list of FoodRoamer vendors in the app, and call to schedule your catering/event.

Check out this website for more details: www.foodroamer.com!