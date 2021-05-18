Now Open: Hook & Reel brings the spice to the south with their seafood

LUBBOCK, Texas – Hook & Reel was born in the South where a feast means getting messy with friends, the seafood boil has been bringing people together for ages. At Hook & Reel our signature boil forks over bold flavors with a genuine, down-home feel. Everything tastes better elbow-to-elbow with friends, swapping stories over music, getting down and dirty and eating with your hands – all with a cold drink at the ready, ‘cause that spice ain’t no joke. They set out to share the saucy spirit of the boil with folks everywhere – testing our very own recipes, inspired by fiery Cajun home cooking. The Hook & Reel seafood boil dishes up the “reel” deal – the full backyard boil experience and flavor, with a twist.