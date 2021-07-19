NOW OPEN: The Spot Market & Cafe offering a new one-stop shop in New Home

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Spot Market & Care is now open and locally owned and operated. It is your one-stop shop for meals and market goods in New Home, Texas. They putting a modern spin on small town convenience. They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu that’s Texas true! They say it’s ‘THE spot for burgers, dogs, fries, shakes and more!’ The Spot will also have a large selection of groceries and products for your daily necessities. Come shop for unique, local products not found in big-box stores and even enjoy live music on Fridays!