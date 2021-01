LUBBOCK, Texas - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is rolling out local and national events during January, at 50% guest capacity with social distancing. Nationally acclaimed comedian Steve Treviño is among the first to perform at the new venue with his I Speak Wife Tour 2021 on Saturday, January 30 at 7 p.m. Treviño is eager to make a stop in Lubbock, Texas, and to perform at the new Buddy Holly Hall.

“I am excited to be performing at this brand-new facility and bring laughter to the people of Lubbock at a time when it’s needed most. To be the first comedian to play at The Buddy Holly Hall is a tremendous honor,” Treviño said.