LUBBOCK, Texas– Hurricane Ida left devastating destruction throughout Louisiana and now they are in need of any help they can get. Oilfield Connections International is asking for donations such as water, perishables and other goods to help supply some of the smaller cities in Louisiana. Starting Tuesday September 7th, items can be dropped off at the White Transportation Inc. located off of E. Staton Rd. If you have any questions you can contact Tiffany Wilson at wilsontiffany784@gmail.com.