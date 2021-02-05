On The Border’s Queso Fest is Back and Cheesier Than Ever

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the love of queso … Everyone’s favorite cheesy good menu lineup has returned to On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina!

That’s right. The world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand’s legendary Queso Fest is back for another fiesta! In honor of Queso Fest’s return, On The Border is debuting new dishes featuring its signature mouthwatering queso and other delicious melted cheeses. Guests can now indulge in these border-style flavors:

Texas Queso Fries – Queso-smothered fries, topped with melted white Mexican cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, creamy avocado ranch dressing and sliced pickled jalapeños.

– Queso-smothered fries, topped with melted white Mexican cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, creamy avocado ranch dressing and sliced pickled jalapeños. Melted Queso Fundido – Melted Mexican and Monterey Jack cheeses mixed tableside with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and chorizo. Enjoy by scooping warm fundido onto hand-pressed flour tortillas.

– Melted Mexican and Monterey Jack cheeses mixed tableside with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and chorizo. Enjoy by scooping warm fundido onto hand-pressed flour tortillas. Queso Steak Torta – Fajita steak with Mexican white cheese, pico de gallo, lime chimichurri and On The Border’s signature queso in a toasted bolillo roll, served with fries.

– Fajita steak with Mexican white cheese, pico de gallo, lime chimichurri and On The Border’s signature queso in a toasted bolillo roll, served with fries. Cheesy Queso Enchiladas – Two cheese enchiladas topped with On The Border’s signature queso and pico de gallo, served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.

– Two cheese enchiladas topped with On The Border’s signature queso and pico de gallo, served with Mexican rice and choice of beans. Grilled Queso Chicken – Simple and delicious, this perfectly seasoned mesquite-grilled chicken breast is topped with On The Border’s signature queso and fresh sliced avocado, served with sautéed vegetables and cilantro lime rice.

To add to the bold lineup, queso lovers can enjoy a melted helping of queso on any meal. All they have to do is ask On The Border for a $1 Queso ‘Pour’ Favor!

Each new Queso Fest item pairs perfectly with On The Border’s $5 Monthly Margarita roster. In January, guests can kick off Queso Fest with the Fiery Berry ‘Rita (featuring Fireball® Cinnamon Whiskey), followed by the 1800 Grande ‘Rita (with 1800 Silver Tequila) in February and the Lucky ‘Rita (including Midori Melon) in March.

Queso Fest items are available at all On The Border restaurants and for to-go. Even margaritas are available for to-go (at participating locations)!

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.